What we know so far about 19 tornadoes that hit Indiana on March 31, 2023

(WISH) — The National Weather Service has reported 19 tornadoes hit Indiana on Friday night.

Five people died and 11 were injured, based on weather service reports through Monday afternoon. While many homes, farms and businesses were destroyed and damaged, the devastation included Amish barns, a large irrigation system, giant wind turbines, and Indiana’s oldest state park.

The weather service was continuing to do more tornado surveys on Monday.

Here are details, as recorded through Monday afternoon, from the weather service surveys on each tornado.

Time undetermined, Merrillville to Hobart, Lake County

The National Weather Service at Chicago has confirmed a EF-1 tornado moved from the Merrillville area to the Hobart area in Lake County, and will release details later.

Time undetermined, Remington, Jasper County

The National Weather Service at Chicago has confirmed a EF-1 tornado south of Remington in Jasper County, and will release details later.

9:33 p.m., from near Oxford to near Brookston, Benton and White counties

Estimated peak winds: 115 mph (Enhanced Fujita scale rating of EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 15.18 miles.

Maximum width: 400 yards.

A tornado on March 31, 2023, destroyed a home near West County Road 900 South and South U.S. 231, which about 8 miles west of Brookston, Indiana. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

The tornado touched down about a mile northwest of the Benton County town of Oxford and ended about 8 miles northwest of the town of Brookston in White County. Several homes were damaged; two were destroyed. Other damage included utility poles and farm outbuildings.

9:35 p.m.: near Fowler and Remington, Benton County

Estimated peak winds: 120 mph (EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 8.5 miles.

Maximum width: 300 yards.

Snapped utility poles are show at the intersection of Benton County roads 1000 East and 500 North after storms on March 31, 2024. (Provided Photo/Benton County Emergency Management Agency via Facebook)

The tornado touched down north of the intersection of State Road 18 and North Benton County Road 200 East, about a mile east of the town of Fowler. The tornado damaged a wind farm, downing one tower. Otherwise, damaged was reported to a home, trees and utility poles. The tornado lifted near the intersection of North County Road 800 East and East County Road 600 North, about 4 miles south of the town of Remington.

9:41 p.m.: near Goodland and Remington, Benton County

Estimated peak winds: 105 mph (EF-1).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 10.3 miles.

Maximum width: 500 yards.

The tornado touched down southwest of the intersection of East Benton County Road 800 North and North County Road 300 East, about 3 miles south of the town of Goodland. The tornado damaged small farm outbuildings, utility poles and trees. The storm also crossed I-65 near the U.S. 231 interchange. The tornado lifted north of the intersection of South County Road 280 West just north of U.S. 231, about a mile east of the I-65 interchange.

9:55 p.m., near Smithson, White County

Estimated peak winds: 85 mph (EF-0).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 1.29 miles.

Maximum width: 125 yards.

A tornado on March 31, 2023, damaged wind turbines south of West Smithson Road and west of South White County Road 75 West. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

A tornado touched down in an open field south of West Smithson Road and west of South County 75 West near the unincorporated community of Smithson. That’s about a mile south of the town of Reynolds. On wind turbines, the tornado torn off one blade and bent another. The tornado later damaged a pole barn and threw two empty silos into a nearby field.

10:13 p.m., southwest of Royal Center, Cass County

Estimated peak winds: 100 mph (EF-1).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 1.73 miles.

Maximum width: 300 yards.

A tornado destroyed a pole barn March 31, 2023, on North Cass County Road 925 West just south of West County Road 400 North. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

The tornado touched down in an open field south of West County Road 400 North between north county roads 1000 West and 925 West. That’s about 3 miles southwest of the town of Royal Center. The tornado flipped eight spans of a center-pivot irrigation system, and destroyed two large pole barns at a home near 400 North and 925 West. Also at that location, several trees were snapped. The back garage portion of a home was damaged. Power poles were snapped in the area. The tornado made a turn and began to weaken, but not before it lifted part of the roof off a home at the intersection of West County Road 400 North and North County Road 900 West.

10:21 p.m., Sullivan County

Estimated peak winds: 115 mph (Enhanced Fujita scale rating of EF-3).

Injuries/deaths: three fatalities, eight injuries.

Path length (in Indiana only): 13.15 miles.

Maximum width: 660 yards (three-eights of a mile).

Two severely damaged homes and a damaged vehicle are shown after a tornado hit Sullivan County, Indiana, on March 31, 2023. (WISH Photo)

Indiana saw 13.15 miles of a 40-mile tornado path that crossed the Wabash River from Illinois and entered Sullivan County about 3 miles east-northeast of Merom.

Near Merom, the tornado threw and destroyed a modular home, and damaged three homes. Two people were killed. A large trailer and several cars were strewn through tens of yards. Many trees were sheared approximately 20 to 30 feet off the ground.

In Sullivan, “tens of homes and structures were severely damaged or destroyed,” the weather service says.

Southeast of Sullivan, three more homes were destroyed. An occupant of a modular home was killed and another occupant was injured. Many trees were sheared 20 to 30 feet off the ground.

Further east, the tornado damaged trees before lifting.

On Monday, News 8’s Camila Fernandez visited Sullivan for the latest report.

10:45 p.m., near Colfax, Clinton County

Estimated peak winds: 120 mph (EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 6.79 miles.

Maximum width: 100 yards.

Storm damage is shown after a storm passed through Frankfort, Indiana, on March 31, 2023. (Provided Photo/Frankfort Police Department via Facebook)

The tornado began southeast of Colfax and impacted a large homestead with a barn, and toppled a large radio tower. The tornado then moved through portions of rural southwestern Clinton County causing damage to farmsteads. A few barns between U.S. 52 and I-65 were completely destroyed. Next, the tornado only caused minor damage for a short period of time before doing additional significant damage southwest of Frankfort.

11:01 p.m., McCormick’s Creek State Park, Owen and Monroe counties

Estimated peak winds: 138 mph (EF-3).

Injuries/deaths: two fatalities, two injuries.

Path length: 4.01 miles.

Maximum width: 400 yards.

A tornado on March 31, 2023, hit McCormick’s Creek State Park near Spencer, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

The tornado began in McCormick’s Creek State Park, snapping and, in some cases, removing the bark from trees. A few homes were badly damaged or destroyed. Both fatalities were in McCormick’s Creek State Park, which was closed after the storm. McCormick’s Creek State Park is the oldest state park, dedicated on July 4, 1916.

11:11 p.m., near Russiaville, Howard County

Estimated peak winds: 80 mph (EF-0).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 0.86 miles.

Maximum width: 10 yards.

The tornado touched down in a field with a few trees just southwest of the intersection of West County Road 500 South and South County Road 750 West. The tornado impacted a home and caused tree and barn damage. One treetop was pulled back toward the home. The tornado then lifted in a nearby farm field.

11:15 p.m., near Russiaville, Howard County

Estimated peak winds: 80 mph (EF-0).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 0.14 miles.

Maximum width: 10 yards.

The tornado touched down around the intersection of West Howard County Road 350 South and South County Road 350 West, and damaged an outbuilding and a homestead. An attached garage and a few small sheds were damaged east of County Road 350 West. Also found at this weather service survey: A car was turned 45 degrees; a large piece of plywood was stuck between remaining tree branches; and wooden splinters were driven into siding.

11:20 p.m., near Greentown, Howard County

Estimated peak winds: 110 mph (EF-1).

Injuries/deaths: one injury.

Path length: 6.41 miles.

Maximum width: 25 yards.

The tornado began in a field south of a homestead with two barns, a home and a mobile home. One small barn and the mobile home were destroyed. The injury happened in the mobile home. The home and larger barn had lesser damage. The tornado later damaged trees, and other barns and homes. A neighborhood near County Road 100 South suffered roof and tree damage.

11:21 p.m., near Martinsville, Morgan County

Estimated peak winds: 130 mph (EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 8.6 miles.

Maximum width: 200 yards.

The tornado touched down in a subdivision south of Martinsville and west of State Road 37 near the unincorporated community of Maxwell. Several homes received roof damage. Also, an empty grain bin was lofted and displaced, and its top was was torn off.

The tornado damaged trees only until reaching Rolling Hills Drive, where a pontoon boat was lofted across a lake and over a house, landing a quarter-mile from where it was initially.

11:27 p.m., near Bargersville, Johnson County

Estimated peak winds: 85 mph (EF-0).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 0.86 miles.

Maximum width: 10 yards.

A tornado March 31, 2023, damaged utility lines along State 135 between Johnson County roads 250 North and 100 North near Bargersville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Bargersville Fire Department via Facebook)

The tornado formed north-northeast of the unincorporated community of Providence, about a mile south of Bargersville. The tornado damaged trees, power lines, and the metal roofing of a barn. The tornado crossed State Road 135 but lifted before reaching State Road 144.

11:33 p.m., near Whiteland, Johnson County

Estimated peak winds: 140 mph. (preliminary EF-3).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 3.54 miles.

Maximum width: 316 yards.

A March 31, 2023, tornado swept through the town of Whiteland, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Lakyn McGee)

A previous tornado redeveloped in an open field west of Centerline Road and Forest Park South Drive in Whiteland. The tornado intensified as it moved into the Forest Park neighborhood, damages a cell tower near the Whiteland Sewage Department, crossed U.S. 31, and then moved into a neighborhood off Briar Hill Road.

The tornado then caused more damage in downtown Whiteland and crossed the railroad. The weather service says a poorly constructed home along East Pearl Street was completely destroyed, with only a concrete slab remaining.

The tornado then damaged a home on Whiteland Road before crossing an open field and destroying more homes, and uprooting or snapping trees along Graham Road.

The tornado weakened as it hit a warehouse northeast along Graham Drive. The tornado lifted just east of I-65.

11:33 p.m., Swayzee, Grant County

Estimated peak winds: 120 mph. (EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 3.10 miles.

Maximum width: 150 yards.

Damage is shown from a tornado on March 31, 2023, in the town of Swayzee in Grant County, Indiana. (Image Provided/Josh Fankhauser via National Weather Service)

The tornado developed south of Grant County Road 300 South west of the town Swayzee and tracked through the community, ending just east of County Road 600 West. Homes and buildings, including Swayzee Elementary School, sustained minor to moderate damage to roofs. Trees and utility poles were snapped or uprooted.

11:36 p.m., Fort Wayne and Harlan, Allen County

Estimated peak winds: 120 mph. (EF-2).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 7.86 miles.

Maximum width: 400 yards.

A tornado March 31, 2023, in Allen County damaged Amish barns on Ehle Road between State Road 37 and Bruick Road. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

The tornado touched down near the Audubon Park neighborhood on the northeast side of Fort Wayne near the intersection of Maysville Road and Cardinal Lane.

About 2 miles northeast of Fort Wayne in the unincorporated community of Harlan, homes and farms were damaged. Extensive tree damage and powerline damage happened along and south of State Road 37. The most significant damage was observed along Notestine Road.

11:42 p.m., Gas City, Grant County

Estimated peak winds: 140 mph. (EF-3).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 6.35 miles.

Maximum width: 200 yards.

A tornado on March 31, 2023, destroyed a three-story house and several vehicles in the 4100 block of Blackthorne Drive near Gas City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

The tornado developed southeast of Gas City, crossing I-69, and then dissipated east of Grant County Road 900 East just south of County Road 100 South.

The hardest hit area was just east off Blackthorn Drive, which is east of Gas City, where several homes were destroyed. Beyond I-69, the tornado damaged to barns, trees and more homes. In several areas, extensive tree damage was noted.

11:44 p.m., Harlan, Allen County

Estimated peak winds: 75 mph. (EF-0).

Injuries/deaths: none.

Path length: 1.14 miles.

Maximum width: 75 yards.

A tornado March 31, 2023, damaged a home near Harlan, Indiana, on Rupert Road near Dean Road. (Provided Photo/National Weather Service)

A short-lived tornado formed from a microburst just south of Antwerp road between Bull Rapids Road and Rupert Road. A home on Rupert Road near Dean Road received roof and siding damage. Several trees were snapped or uprooted.