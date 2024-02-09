What weather to expect for NBA All-Star Game weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the NBA All-Star Game weekend set to dazzle basketball fans in Indianapolis, the weather, it seems, will be playing ball, too.

The Indianapolis area has been gearing up for a thrilling weekend with festivities from Feb. 16-18 promising a blend of sports, entertainment and community events.

On Friday, Feb. 16, temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 30s, and, while it will be mostly cloudy, it’s expected to be dry, offering comfortable conditions for fans arriving and attending the NBA Rising Stars practice and the evening’s All-Star Celebrity Game. As the Hall of Fame news conference wraps up, the city’s will welcome evening visitors with a crisp air but no significant disruptions from the weather.

The slate for Saturday, Feb. 17, features a morning All-Star practice and the HBCU Classic, followed by Commissioner Adam Silver’s news conference in the evening. The question on Friday remained if there’ll be morning precipitation, but any early drizzle should clear out, making way for light breezes by the time the All-Star Saturday night events commence. The temperatures will once again hover in the upper 30s, making for a cool, albeit lively, atmosphere both inside and around Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the site for Sunday’s game.

Sunday, Feb. 18, will usher in the pinnacle of the weekend with the NBA Legends Awards in the morning and the G League Up Next game in the afternoon, culminating in the highly anticipated 73rd NBA All-Star Game in the evening. The forecast promises some sunshine will move in, with continued upper 30s temperatures, ensuring a day conducive to fan festivities and the outdoor excitement that comes with such an event. It’ll be a day to celebrate the past, present and future of basketball, with legends and new stars alike gracing the city.

For people planning to attend, Indianapolis has prepared to host a memorable weekend. With a weather-friendly welcome, the city’s historic embrace of basketball will only heightened by the energy of the All-Star weekend. From the courtside to the sidelines, Indianapolis has prepared set to shine, offering a cool yet cozy backdrop to a star-studded lineup of NBA festivities