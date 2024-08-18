When and where to look for Indiana’s super blue moon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A super blue moon will be visible in Indiana Sunday and Monday night.

And no, the moon won’t appear in the color blue (unfortunately).

A seasonal blue moon refers to the third of four full moons in a single season. This will be the case with our full moon Sunday night and Monday night.

Meanwhile, a monthly blue moon is when two full moons are in the same month. In this scenario, the second full moon of the month is considered a blue moon.

Sky cover in central Indiana

Cloud cover may be tricky Sunday night with a system finally moving out of our area. Regardless, Monday night is looking fantastic for viewing with mostly clear skies firmly in place.

