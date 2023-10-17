When does central Indiana on average see its first snow?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the last week, the weather in central Indiana has really felt more fall-like.

Believe it or not, 2022 was even worse at this point. A trace of snowfall was picked up on both Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 last year. High temperatures for each of those days remained in the 40s.

First measurable snow climatology

Measurable snow is defined as picking up at least a tenth of an inch of snow. Since 1943, Indianapolis has had an average first measurable snowfall on Nov. 21.

Oct. 18 was the earliest measurable snow on record, which happened in 1989. The snowfall was one of the most memorable snowstorms to Hoosiers. Not only was the snowfall early in the fall, on Oct. 18-19, 1989, but the system brought a huge swath of more than 8 inches of snowfall in parts of the state.

The year 1986 holds the record for the latest first measurable, which came after Christmas on Dec. 29.

On a single day, the Indianapolis average first day of getting an inch of snow is Dec. 10. Not every year has a system that has brought at least 3 inches of snow in one day. However, the average first time of doing so is Jan. 6.

The good news for people who don’t like snow is that the extended outlook taking central Indiana through at least the end of October has a milder trend.

