When does Indianapolis normally have its first snow?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween in central Indiana will look a lot different than last year.

In two of the last five Halloweens, Indianapolis had some of its first snowflakes of the year which weren’t measurable on the ground. This may have you curious as to when our typical first snowfall is. History gives us an idea.

First snow stats

According to 1991-2020 climate averages, Indianapolis has a normal first measurable snow date of Nov. 24.

Last year, it was a decent wait to actually have the snow stick to the ground and be considered measurable. Indy did not have anything measurable until Dec. 31, which is one of the latest first snows on record.

At least one inch of snow is where we normally see greater impacts from any system. From 1991-2020, the average date of the first snowfall greater than or equal to one inch from a single system was Dec. 8.

Many will remember the surprise early-season snow in October 1989, which tallied over 9 inches. Oct. 18, 1989, holds the distinction of earliest measurable snow on record. Meanwhile, Oct.19, 1989, is our earliest one-inch or greater snowstorm on records that stretch back to the 1880s.

There has not been a single winter where Indianapolis did not have a snowstorm bring 1″+, but some years it was close. Winter 1972-73 did not have the first 1″+ from a system until March 17, 1973.

You can always find the latest forecast by visiting our weather blog here.