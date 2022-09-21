Weather Stories

When to expect peak fall foliage in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall officially begins at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, which means it is time to look ahead to fall foliage.

On average, northern Indiana typically sees peak fall color in the middle of October. Central and southern Indiana usually have fall foliage peaking a little later on in October.

Weather in the fall can also play a role in how bright the leaves become. Autumn days that are warm and sunny with cool nights allow for colorful leaves to build in. However, nights that are freezing could kill fragile leaves.

If you are looking for a good viewing spot, Brown County State Park is a gorgeous area to witness the brilliant colors in central Indiana.

Be sure to send Storm Track 8 your best fall color photos on Facebook.