Windiest April in 11 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is a time of change in the state of Indiana. The month of April tends to be our second windiest month of the entire year, only trailing March. April 2022 has certainly been windy.

At the airport in Indianapolis, our average wind speed through the first 26 days has been 12.3 mph. This is just under 1 mph above average, and the windiest April average wind speed since 2011 (12.4 mph). With only a few days left in the month, it is unlikely we will drop to April 2018’s average wind speed of 11.7 mph.

Average through April 26

Wind gusts have been on the stronger side too at times. Earlier this month, a 59 mph gust was recorded at the airport when a line of thunderstorms moved through the area on April 11. We have had 17 days that recorded over 30 mph wind gusts, 7 of those with over 40 mph gusts.