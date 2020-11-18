Weather Stories

Winds expected to gust up to 50 mph Thursday

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wind advisory has been issued for a good chunk of Indiana.

The advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory includes Indianapolis and these other Indiana communities: Delphi, Flora, Williamsport, West Lebanon, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Attica, Covington, Veedersburg, Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Tipton, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Anderson, Muncie, Winchester, Clinton, Newport, Rockville, Greencastle, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Danville, Greenfield, Cumberland, New Castle, Terre Haute, Brazil, Clay City, Spencer, Martinsville, Mooresville, Greenwood, Franklin, Shelbyville, Sullivan, Linton, Bloomfield, Bloomington, Nashville, Vincennes, Washington, Loogootee, and Shoals

