Live Blog: Windy Wednesday could bring power outages, flight delays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very windy Wednesday could wreak havoc on power lines and wreck travel plans in much of Indiana.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday for areas north of Bloomington and Greensburg, including Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Kokomo, and Muncie. The National Weather Service says wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible, so be sure to secure outdoor furniture and garbage cans.

Another player in the second half of your Wednesday: more snow. As a cold front approaches the state we will see scattered snow showers developing, according to Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Tara Hastings.

A band of snow showers is expected to push across central Indiana, arriving sometime between 8 -9 p.m. Less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected. Some slick spots may be possible late tonight and during the overnight hours.

12:30 p.m.

INDOT says its yellow trucks will be out tonight into tomorrow morning to treat the roadways.

Another day, another #INDOTWinterOps update! Let's catch you up to speed: Our crews have been brining this morning/afternoon in preparation for tonight! We will have #YellowTrucks out tonight (12/4) into tomorrow morning (12/5) to maintain the roadways. Stay safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/NUgJcXZts1 — INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) December 4, 2024

12 p.m.