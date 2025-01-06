Indiana snowfall totals from January 5-6, 2025 winter storm

Someone walks down a snow-covered street in Indianapolis on Jan. 6, 2025. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a busy 24 hours dealing with the impacts of our first winter storm of 2025. Here is a look at some of the preliminary snowfall totals from the event:

Snow first began in the morning for southwestern parts of central Indiana Sunday morning before filling in across central Indiana for much of the day. Our heaviest snow fell Sunday evening/night with more backside snow showers Monday morning.

Isolated areas of 10 inches indeed occurred in south central Indiana. North Vernon was the highest total with 13 inches, followed by Westport in Decatur County at 12 inches. It’s worth noting some of these measurements are taken only at 7 a.m., meaning a few will tack on slightly higher totals with additional reports.

Indianapolis had our highest snowfall total with a single winter storm since February 15-16, 2021, when we got 8.1 inches. The official measurement comes from the National Weather Service on the city’s southwest side.

As emphasized prior to the storm, there would be a big drop off in snow totals into north-central Indiana. Kokomo only received a trace of snow, but only 30 miles south into Hamilton County we had multiple reports of 6 -8 inches.

Despite a snowy start along the Ohio River in southern Indiana Sunday morning, freezing rain and sleet became the main story. Ice accumulations got near 0.5 inches in Evansville according to NWS Paducah. Sleet did mix into parts of south central Indiana Sunday night before returning to snow Monday morning.

To find the latest Storm Track 8 forecast, be sure to read our weather blog here.