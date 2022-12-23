Weather Stories

Winter storm blog: Biting wind, bitter cold stun Hoosier state

A light blanket of snow on the ground near 56th Street and Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis on Dec. 23, 2022. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm on Friday.

10:20 a.m.

Not a lot of snow accumulation, but some roundabouts are pretty slick. Please drive slow around them. pic.twitter.com/gMrZkxfycR — Hamilton County, Indiana (@HamCoIndiana) December 23, 2022

10:18 a.m.

Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt has been out and about plowing county roads. This photo is from 186th & Promise Road. Drifting snow is the biggest concern right now. pic.twitter.com/T7lbSDeVUd — Hamilton County, Indiana (@HamCoIndiana) December 23, 2022

10:05 a.m.

31 flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 10 a.m. Friday.

According to FlightAware, 110 flights into and out of Indianapolis are canceled for Friday. Five flights are canceled for Saturday.

More than 3,500 flights nationwide have already been canceled and more than 2,400 are delayed.

9:58 a.m.

10am: 976 customers w/out power due to the storm. We continue to make progress with daylight and more crews and contractors in the field. Restoration efforts are challenging when crews are working 30-50 feet in the air with cold temperatures and winds. pic.twitter.com/THOuMwIIgQ — AES Indiana (@AESIndiana) December 23, 2022

9:50 a.m.

⚡ POWER OUTAGES in Indiana at 9:50 a.m. Friday ⚡ – AES: 976

– Duke: 1,935

– I&M: 419

– Centerpoint: 33 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) December 23, 2022

9:20 a.m.

9:05 a.m.

Sixteen flights have been delayed and more than 100 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport as of 9 a.m. Friday.

According to FlightAware, 111 flights into and out of Indianapolis are canceled for Friday. Five flights are canceled for Saturday.

More than 3,400 flights nationwide have already been canceled and more than 1,500 are delayed.

9:02 a.m.

Twelve Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only.

Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Blackford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte, Rush, Tipton, Wabash, and Wells.

91 of Indiana’s 92 counties are under some level of travel restrictions. Posey County is the only county under normal travel conditions.

9 a.m.

Pretty impressive surge of arctic air. Bitter cold stretching to the Mexico border and along the Gulf Coast. #INwx pic.twitter.com/l9nMG6F0IC — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) December 23, 2022

8:55 a.m.

Cold weather injuries frostbite and hypothermia are major risks for anyone who ventures outside on Friday, but so are twisted ankles and sprained wrists, says Dr. Jeremy Gagan, ER doctor with Community Health Network.

“You’re primarily gonna see people with frostnip, which is that in-between between just being cold and getting frostbite. But, you might see people that go out and try to shovel snow in this, try to walk out in their driveway in this, and they might fall. We frequently see people with injuries to their ankles and wrists,” Gagan said.

Frostbite has some very specific symptoms, according to Gagan.

“The first thing that will occur…you’ll start to notice your skin will change. It will start to turn bright red or even blue. If you continue to stay out in this kind of weather, it will start to turn white and finally, after that white phase, you will start to actually freeze your tissue, and that is what technically is frostbite. The most vulnerable areas of the body that you always have to watch are the fingers, toes, ears, and nose.”

You can watch the interview on Facebook.

8:50 a.m.

Troopers at the Lowell Post have been getting assistance from the @NationalGuardIN. Several soldiers are embedded to assist with assisting stranded drivers and moving disabled vehicles in #NWI @GovHolcomb pic.twitter.com/ENwAnQbpr9 — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) December 23, 2022

8:45 a.m.

Here are the latest weather graphics from Storm Track 8:

(WISH Photos)

8:40 a.m.

Certain Eskenazi Health facilities will be closed, observe alternate hours, or provide virtual services only on Friday due to the winter storm.

Patients with questions were asked to call Eskenazi Health Connections at 317-880-7666

Visit the Eskenazi website for a full list of schedule changes.

8:20 a.m.

According to FlightAware, 105 flights are already canceled for Friday and 15 flights are delayed. Five flights have been canceled for Saturday.

More than 3,200 flights nationwide have already been canceled and more than 1,200 are delayed.

Visit the FlightAware website for all delays and cancellations moving forward.

8 a.m.

Eleven Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only.

Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Blackford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte, Rush, Tipton, and Wabash.

91 of Indiana’s 92 counties are under some level of travel restrictions. Posey County is the only county under normal travel conditions.

7:55 a.m.

Guardsmen with the 338th Signal Company out of Elwood, helped a motorist who slid off the road on County Road 35 in Kokomo during Operation Snow Guardsmen across the state volunteered before the holidays to serve their communities during the blizzard. (📸: Sgt. Hector Tinoco) pic.twitter.com/UtZC1gAJC0 — Indiana National Guard (@NationalGuardIN) December 23, 2022

7:40 a.m.

Frigid day! Highs will struggle to make it above 0° todaywith wind chills -25° to -35°! Stay warm! @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/vBG81gcegO — Stephanie Mead (@stephmeadwx) December 23, 2022

7:30 a.m.

More than 90 flights into our out of Indianapolis International Airport have been canceled.

According to FlightAware, 93 flights are canceled for Friday and 10 flights are delayed. Five flights have been canceled for Saturday.

More than 3,100 flights nationwide have already been canceled and over 1,000 are delayed.

7:20 a.m.

Crews in Fishers are working to remove snow from the roads, but Mayor Scott Fadness says the subzero temperatures are making that difficult.

“When the temperatures are so cold, salt really doesn’t work all that well. It takes a lot longer. It’s not all that effective. So, throughout the day, it’s not going to be as easy to peel up that snow as is had been in the evening, but we’ll stay at it and try to make those roads as safe and passable as possible moving forward,” Fadness said.

Even though workers will be trying to clear away salt and ice, Fadness says he’d like residents to stay home.

“If you don’t have to be outside, don’t go outside. You have to think about the fact that if you get stuck on the side of the road, that means our police officers have to get out of their vehicles in low temperatures. The man or woman coming to pull you out has to get out in that weather. In general, if you don’t have to be a burden on the community and its infrastructure by staying inside, I think you could do us all a lot of good.”

You can watch the interview on Facebook.

7:12 a.m.

Jack Frost isn’t nipping at your nose… …He is punching you in the face! It is COLD!#WinterStorm #inwx pic.twitter.com/RzH78tYPOC — Sgt. Ted Bohner (@ISPBremen) December 23, 2022

7:10 a.m.

According to AES Indiana, about 700 customers were without power as of 7:10 a.m.

Duke Energy is reporting 1,876 customers without power statewide.

Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy to report a power outage.

7 a.m.

Troopers in the Pendleton District have responded to 6 crashes, 7 slide offs and assisted 43 stranded motorists since 3pm. Please continue to heed the warnings of dangerous road conditions and stay home if you can pic.twitter.com/orbPrW7qFw — Sgt. Scott Keegan (@ISPPendleton) December 23, 2022

6:50 a.m.

Some AT&T customers south of Noblesville are without TV, internet, and/or digital home phone service.

An outage map provided by the provider’s website shows a jagged outage area that spans from Hazell Dell Road to Union Chapel Road, bounded by Cherry Creek Boulevard on the south and Westfield Road on the north.

(WISH photo)

AT&T did not provide an exact number of outages or say when service would be restored.

Visit the AT&T outage website for more information.

6:45 a.m.

6:30 a.m.

Ten Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only.

Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte, Rush, Tipton, and Wabash.

91 of Indiana’s 92 counties are under some level of travel restrictions. Posey County is the only county under normal travel conditions.

6:10 a.m.

It’s a cold start to this morning 🥶. Let’s all stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/qfMaCmKUna — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) December 23, 2022

6 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in place through the day with the focus being the extremely cold wind chills and strong winds. Snow has come to an end, but blowing snow will remain a hazard through the day. #INwx pic.twitter.com/r0F8n841TS — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 23, 2022

5:50 a.m.

Travel is starting to pick up in Indiana, including in Boone County, where concerns involve slippery roads, downed power lines, and fallen trees, says Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Wesley Garst.

“The main concerns would be just very slick roads, debris in the roadway…you know, with the winds as high as they are, and with the ice build-up on tree limbs and stuff like that,” Garst said on Daybreak.

Garst says that crews from the county highway department are out clearing roads but asks residents to stay home.

“Be mindful of those crews on the roads, trying to clear the roadways for us here today. If you have to go out, we encourage you not to, but if you have to make sure you’re prepared, make sure your car is in working order, make sure that you have stuff in your car. If you do break down, we’ll get to as quick as we can.”

You can watch the interview on Facebook.

5:45 a.m.

Ten Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only.

Counties under a travel warning include Adams, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte, Rush, Tipton, and Wabash.

91 of Indiana’s 92 counties are under some level of travel restrictions. Posey County is the lone exception.

5:40 a.m.

For Friday, dozens of flights have already been canceled in and out of Indianapolis International Airport.

As of 5:45 a.m., FlightAware listed 90 cancellations at IND. Nationally, more than 3,000 flights have been canceled for Friday.

3:45 a.m.

The dashcam in Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles’ patrol car captured some wild winter weather on State Road 3 in Decatur County. Gusty winds and blowing snow dropped visibility to almost zero, according to Wheeles.