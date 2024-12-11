Winter storm blog: Snow showers and squalls in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong gusts of winds and bursts of snow are expected across all of central Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

Visibility is expected to be reduced during the evening commute with the heavy snow and 30 – 40 mph winds. Low temperatures in the teens are going to hit Indiana overnight.

Snow will begin to fall Wednesday afternoon between 2 – 8 p.m. Storm Track 8 says snow accumulation will only reach half an inch, up to one inch in some places.

Snow squalls are bursts of heavy snow and wind, reducing visibility and – with a drop in temperature – can cause dangerous conditions on the roads.

2:30 P.M.

Snow squalls arrive in western Indiana.

Snow squalls are starting to arrive in the West Central district! ❄❄ This is from one of our INDOT cameras at I-65 and State Road 28 around 2 p.m. 📸 Our crews will be out at least until the evening hours making sure things are under control and adjusting as necessary. pic.twitter.com/TPaCBcxSH7 — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) December 11, 2024

12:08 P.M.

Indy DPW is getting the roads ready for the weather.