Winter storm warnings for southern Indiana; central Indiana under advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter storm warnings were in effect for several counties in the southern Indiana, while central Indiana was under winter storm advisories.

Here’s a roundup what the National Weather Service expects in Indiana, by region (all times are EST):

Parts of south central and east central Indiana

Winter storm warning issued from 4 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for Indiana counties of Clark, Dubois, Floyd Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry and Washington. Warning also covers parts of Kentucky.

Heavy snow, with accumulations totaling from 3-5 inches, will make roads slick and hazardous.

Southwest Indiana

Winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday for Indiana counties of Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Warrick and Vanderburgh. The warning also covers parts of Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky.

Heavy snow, with accumulations totaling from 4-7 inches, will make for difficult road conditions, impacting the Friday morning and evening commutes. The heaviest snow was expect to fall in southeast Missouri.

Central Indiana

Winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday includes the Indianapolis area. Indiana counties in the advisory are Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, and Warren.

Snow accumulations are expected to total from 2-4 inches.

The weather service at Indianapolis says higher-end snowfall totals will be more focused toward south and southeast portions of central Indiana, with gradually lower amounts towards the northwest. Roads could be hazardous during the Friday evening commute.

East central Indiana

Winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for the Indiana counties of Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union and Wayne. The advisory also covers parts of Ohio and Kentucky.

Snow accumulations totaling from 2-4 inches will fall in parts of east central Indiana, northeast Kentucky, and central, south central, southwest, and west central Ohio. The Friday evening commute will be impacted.

Northwest Indiana

The weather service at Chicago says light snow was expected late Thursday night into Friday across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the counties of Lake, Jasper, Newton and Porter.

Much of the area will see from an inch to 2 inches of snow, with some areas south of I-80 receiving 3 inches of snow.

No advisories, watches or warnings had been issued Thursday afternoon for the northern third of Indiana.

However, the weather service office in Syracuse, Indiana, called for 1-3 inches in Fort Wayne and South Bend.