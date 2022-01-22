Weather Stories

Winter weather advisories issued for counties north of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three winter weather advisory were issued Saturday afternoon for much of northern Indiana.

Central Indiana: Carroll, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Tipton, Madison and Delaware counties are under an advisory from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches as well as slippery roads are expected.

Northern Indiana: St. Joseph, Elkhart, Noble, DeKalb, Starke, Marhsall, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties, as well as several Ohio counties, are under an advisory from 1 a.m. EST Sunday to 1 p.m. EST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, and snow-covered and slippery roads are expected.

St. Joseph, Elkhart, Noble, DeKalb, Starke, Marhsall, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties, as well as several Ohio counties, are under an advisory from 1 a.m. EST Sunday to 1 p.m. EST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, and snow-covered and slippery roads are expected. Northwest Indiana: Newton and Jasper counties as well an part of northeast Illinois are under an advisory from 11 p.m. CST Saturday to 9 a.m. CST Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 2-5 inches, slippery roads, and reduced visibility are expected.

As much as 2 inches of snow may fall north of Indianapolis, according to the latest Storm Track 8 forecast.

Street crews

Indianapolis’ Snow Force drivers will hit the roads at 11 p.m. Saturday in anticipation of snow arriving overnight.

The Department of Public Works says a full shift of drivers will be out through 11 p.m. Sunday.

The west central district of the Indiana Department of Transportation tweeted a news release on Saturday afternoon that over 100 trucks would be deployed beginning in the early-morning hours Sunday. That district includes counties west of Indianapolis.