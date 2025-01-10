Weather blog: Snowy, slippery Friday ahead with winter weather advisory for Indy

The snow-covered front stretch of Indianapolis Motor Speedway as seen on Jan. 6, 2025. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With snow still on the ground from earlier this week, there’s another round of winter weather on the way.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for portions of central and southern Indiana. It includes the cities of New Castle, Terre Haute, Bloomington, West Lafayette, Muncie, Martinsville, Columbus, Seymour, and Bedford.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with higher amounts possible across the southeastern half of central Indiana.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for parts of southwest Indiana, including Evansville, New Albany, Paoli, Versailles, Tell City, Jeffersonville, and Scottsburg.

Heavy snow is expected, with total accumulations between 3 and 6 inches.

Follow our live blog throughout the day for the latest updates.

9:15 a.m.

Snow is beginning to fall at the Indiana/Illinois state line in a band from western Vigo County to Benton County.

INDOT crews are out and ready for action, according to INDOT West Central.

Don’t crowd the plow! Remember to give the plows the space they need to work so they can keep the roads clear.

THREAD: The snow is beginning to fall at the Indiana/Illinois state line from Western Vigo County up to Benton County. ❄❄ Our crews are out and ready to go and will be maintaining the roads as conditions dictate. pic.twitter.com/enH83jvKQq — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 10, 2025

8 a.m.

After a snowy Sunday and Monday, another round of snow is arriving to help wrap up the work week.

“Initially, the snow will start off pretty light by late morning and continue to move from west to east. Snowfall rates will increase as we head into the afternoon hours. The evening commute is going to be rough as that will be the heaviest rates of snow during this event. Snow will gradually taper down as we get into late Friday night,” says StormTrack 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey.

Click here to see Marcus’ morning weather blog.

7:30 a.m.

With 2-4″ inches of snow in the forecast for central Indiana, INDOT West Central has put the call out for all of its trucks to be deployed across the district, which includes Indianapolis).

❄❄❄ FULL CALL OUT ❄❄❄ Thread: With forecasts calling for between 2-4" of snow beginning tomorrow, our crews are preparing to hit the roads again, with full call outs across the district. pic.twitter.com/kBnRQ5lY5I — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 9, 2025

7:21 a.m.