Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.; schools announce closings, delays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking winter weather in this story.

10:15 p.m. update

Marion County and Wabash County are under travel watches, while Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Hamilton, Jay, Monroe, Owen, Randolph and White counties are under travel advisories, according to Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

10:05 p.m. update

Nine school districts north of Indianapolis have announced school delays for Tuesday, while one district announced it will be closed. Complete list at wishtv.com/closings.

Trending Headlines

9:46 p.m. update

Duke Energy reported more than 15,300 customers without power where more wintry precipitation fell Monday night. Communities affected included Carmel, Cicero, Fishers, Lafayette, Middletown, New Castle, Pendleton, Russiaville, Sharpsville and Windfall.

9:36 p.m. update

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis updated a Winter Weather Advisory, putting into effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory includes Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Madison, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Randolph and Warren counites. Communities under the advisory include Crawfordsville, Lebanon, Zionsville, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville Delphi, Flora, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Tipton, Anderson, Muncie and Winchester.

5:34 p.m. update

Storm Track 8 reports in its weather blog: “Skies will remain cloudy through our Tuesday as Monday’s system continues moving toward the East Coast. There is an outside shot of a rain-snow mix through Tuesday afternoon with better precipitation chances farther north.”

5:02 p.m. update

Light, frozen precipitation across the Indianapolis metropolitan area will make for some isolated icy travel over the next few hours, Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey tweets. For areas south of interstate 70, precipitation will mainly fall as rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s as temperatures will not move around much at all overnight.

5:02pm light frozen precipitation across the metro area certainly enough to make for some isolated icy travel over next few hours. #inwx pic.twitter.com/ul94AiKbkS — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) January 25, 2021

4:45 p.m. update

The National Weather Service at Indianapolis extended the Winter Weather Advisory for parts of north-central Indiana through 9 p.m. Monday. The advisory includes Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Madison, Tippecanoe, Tipton and Warren including the cities of Delphi, Flora, Williamsport, West Lebanon, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Kokomo, Tipton, Anderson, Muncie and Winchester. Those areas could see additional ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

3:46 p.m. update

The National Weather Service for Northern Indiana extended the Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Indiana until 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory includes Miami, Wabash, Huntington, Wells, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties. The advisory includes the cities of Monticello, Monon, Brookston, Logansport, Royal Center, Peru, Grissom, Mexico, Wabash, North Manchester, Huntington, Roanoke, Bluffton, Ossian, Decatur, Berne, Marion, Gas City, Upland, Hartford City, Montpelier, Portland and Dunkirk.

3:08 p.m. update

The wintry mix that central Indiana has been dealing with over the last few hours is officially out of the state. Some showers were ongoing in far southern Indiana. A second wave of scattered mixed precipitation will move in Monday night with mainly rain south.

2:33 p.m. update

Police in Avon are reporting “deteriorating” conditions on the roads.

Officers are reporting deteriorating road conditions at this hour. As inclement weather moves through the area, please allow extra time and patience on the roadways.



Also, If you could avoid committing any criminal activity during this time, that would be swell! 👮🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sGvxOFnnds — Avon Indiana Police Department (@AvonPolice) January 25, 2021

1:38 p.m. update:

I-465 is slow on the southeast and southwest sides.

A crash has slowed the I-70 westbound ramp near I-465 on the southwest side. Another crash has slowed the northbound lanes of I-465 near I-74 on the southeast side.

1:36 p.m. update:

Traffic on I-69 on the city’s northside is slow. Two lanes of northbound traffic near 96th Street had been closed. You can see real-time traffic updates from INDOT here.

Fishers police said their officers are working several crashes.