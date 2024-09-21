Weather transitions to cooler, more active conditions

TONIGHT

As we bid farewell to Saturday, the evening will remain partially clouded with calm conditions and a low around 67°F. Gentle winds will bring a hint of freshness to the air, setting a peaceful backdrop for the night.

TOMORROW

The day breaks with a mixed forecast, where scattered showers and possible thunderstorms introduce variability, mainly after 2 PM. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will reach a pleasant high near 81°F, accompanied by calm winds that shift to the southwest in the afternoon, strengthening slightly. Rain chances increase to 60%, signaling a wetter part of the day, especially with potential thunderstorms bringing higher rainfall amounts.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Rain becomes more likely as the evening progresses, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially before 2 AM. Conditions remain mostly cloudy, with a low dipping to around 66°F. Southwesterly winds will persist, making for a humid and active night.

MONDAY

Starting the week, Monday shows a continuing trend of rain with a 50% probability of showers and thunderstorms, particularly post-11 AM. It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs chilling slightly to near 75°F, while northwest winds at 3 to 6 mph underscore a shift in weather patterns.

MONDAY NIGHT

Showers are likely, with the potential for thunderstorms, maintaining a 70% chance of precipitation. The skies will stay mostly cloudy as temperatures fall to a cooler 64°F, with north winds calming through the night.

TUESDAY

A similar pattern persists into Tuesday, with a 50% chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm amidst partly sunny skies. Temperatures will peak at a cooler 75°F, offering a respite from the recent heat, complemented by light southwesterly winds.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week marks a significant shift from the persistent heat to cooler, wetter conditions. The transition brings increased chances of rain and thunderstorms, especially from Sunday through Tuesday, offering some relief to the parched regions, though unlikely sufficient to alleviate the ongoing drought fully. Temperatures will settle into more seasonable norms, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s, reflecting a typical late September weather pattern. This week’s weather serves as a reminder of the transitional nature of early autumn, where warmth can quickly give way to the refreshing onset of fall.