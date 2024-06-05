Wednesday afternoon storms, less humid Thursday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few heavy downpours and strong storms are expected this afternoon.

This morning:



Partly cloudy skies are covering much of the state this morning. It is extremely humid, with dew points flirting with 70° very early this morning.

We’re also noting a few scattered showers and storms up in the northwestern portions of the state.

Wednesday:

Scattered showers and storms will develop along a cold front – mainly around and after lunch time.

There is a chance for a few strong storms, mainly in east-central Indiana. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

We will remain very muggy through the day today. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot thanks to the cloud cover, with highs hovering right around 80°.

Wednesday night:

Showers and thunderstorms move out by around mid-afternoon. The cold front will continue to march east, allowing for a gradual clearing overnight. Drier air settling in overnight should allow our lows to dip to around 60°.

Thursday:

Beautiful weather for the end of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, but less humid conditions for Thursday and highs near 80°.

Friday:

Friday looks wonderful, with cooler conditions after another boundary moves through. Expect very dry air and nice temperatures, with highs into the lower 70s.

This weekend:

The weekend looks mostly dry, with warmer conditions for Saturday. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to start the weekend. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms as a weak trough moves through on Sunday. Many dry hours are expected, so there will not be a washout as we wrap up the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures return to the 80s as we start off the work week next week, and it does appear to be dry for the Monday and Tuesday periods. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the middle of next week.