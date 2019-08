INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- You will be able to enjoy a pleasant night before showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday.

Wednesday night:Conditions will be dry, clear and comfortable this evening, making for a quiet night as temperatures overnight fall to the upper 60s.

Thursday:You will want to prepare for warmer temperatures and increasing humidity throughout the day Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening.