INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. A mixture of some sun and clouds for Wednesday with an isolated storm chance later on today. Highs should return to the upper 80s to near 90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower to mid-90s.

Another 90° day for Thursday with an isolated afternoon storm possible. We'll have a cold front move through Friday which will spark up scattered showers and storms late morning and through the afternoon. We have a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs will cool slightly through the day with most warming to the mid-80s.