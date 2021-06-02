Weather

Wednesday rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scattered showers and storms to start Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 60s through much of the morning. Scattered showers and storms will stick with us through the rest of the day with highs slowly warming to the lower 70s during the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather later Wednesday evening mainly in southern Indiana with the main threat being damaging winds. Lows Wednesday night will fall to the lower 60s.

A few lingering morning showers through the early half of the day Thursday. We should salvage the afternoon with highs rending warmer with most spots in the mid to upper 70s.

By the end of the week, more sunshine arrives with highs continuing to warm to the upper 70s to lower 80s! Summer-like weather and temperatures will move in this weekend with highs warming to the mid-80s Saturday with plenty of sunshine! Even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dry, warm and quiet next week with highs in the upper 80s with sunshine Monday through Wednesday.