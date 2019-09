INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A great start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 with a partly sunny sky. Highs will warm to the upper 70s with a mainly dry day!

A cold front will move east with a few isolated showers possible along the front. The best chance for picking up rain with be mid to late afternoon. Showers and storms will be gone by mid-evening with lows in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°.