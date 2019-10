INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A crisp start Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s with wind chill factors in the lower to mid-30s. A fantastic afternoon with highs in the mid-60s with lots of sunshine Wednesday! Lows will cool to the mid-40s.

Thursday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the lower 60s with a little less sunshine. A quick-moving cold front will swing in late Thursday and that could spark up a few isolated showers late in the day.