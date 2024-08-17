Weekend muggy weather makes way for bliss next week

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 PM, set the stage for an eventful night under mostly cloudy skies. The temperature dips to a comfortable 67°F, with a gentle west northwest wind blowing 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chances hover at 40%.

TOMORROW

A dynamic Sunday is on the horizon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly between 11 AM and 2 PM, and possibly later. The day will be partly sunny, reaching highs near 80°F, while brisk northwest winds gust up to 20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The evening may see continued activity with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm before 8 PM. As the night progresses, skies turn partly cloudy and the temperature cools to around 64°F. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph early, settling down later.

MONDAY

The new week starts bright with sunny skies and a high near 79°F. North winds will blow at 7 to 10 mph, potentially gusting up to 20 mph, ensuring a brisk, refreshing day.

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear skies dominate the night with a low near 56°F. Northwesterly winds of 5 to 10 mph in the evening will calm down as the night progresses.

TUESDAY

Sunshine continues with temperatures peaking at 77°F. Light north-northeast winds of 3 to 6 mph add a slight chill to the otherwise warm day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear conditions persist with the low dropping to around 54°F. The northeast wind lightens, becoming calm as the night unfolds.

WEDNESDAY

The midweek brings partly sunny skies with highs inching up to 78°F. Calm winds in the morning will take a turn to the southeast, gently blowing at around 6 mph in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear skies prevail as the temperature dips to about 56°F. East-northeast winds of 3 to 6 mph will calm towards the evening.

THURSDAY

Expect a sunny day with temperatures rising to a pleasant 83°F. Calm morning conditions will see a slight breeze from the east in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The day concludes with mostly clear skies and a low near 59°F. Winds will remain light, providing a tranquil end to the day.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week will be marked by a series of pleasant days characterized by mild temperatures and low humidity, culminating in a dry and sunny period. However, the forecast hints at possible showers and thunderstorms late in the week, potentially impacting outdoor activities as the kids get ready to return to school.