Weather

Weekend rain chances

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a clear sky! Should be another fall like day with highs in the upper 60s with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s. Tonight lows will fall to the lower to mid 50s with a few light showers around through the evening and overnight.

We could see a few lingering light showers to start off Saturday morning otherwise expect to see a beautiful afternoon with highs warming to the mid 70s with sunshine. Sunday we have a better chance for rain and storms through the afternoon with highs in the in mid 70s.

Early next week as the cold front moves the state, highs will cool to the lower 70s with sunshine. Temperatures cool even more with highs in the upper 60s. We’ll remain well below the seasonal high for a good part of the work week next week with highs in the mid 60s mid week and slowly trending towards 70° by the end of the week.