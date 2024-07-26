Weekend shift: Cooler Friday gives way to storm chances Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll enjoy a brief break from the humidity before muggy air returns this weekend.

This morning:

Very quiet weather to start off our Friday morning with clear skies, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity with dew points across central Indiana into the 50s.

Friday:

Beautiful weather is here to wrap up your work week. Temperatures will be running slightly below average with very dry air in place, making for a very comfortable afternoon. High temperatures top out in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Very pleasant weather tonight with clear skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Lows fall to the middle to upper 50s at around 60°.

Saturday:

Near-normal temperatures are expected to start off the weekend on Saturday. Lots of sunshine, humidity slightly higher but not too uncomfortable, and highs topping out into the mid-80s.

Sunday:

Expect partly cloudy skies for Sunday morning. We will see a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast heading into Sunday afternoon and evening. Along with the rain chances, humidity will be on the rise to wrap up the weekend.

Highs will top out into the mid-80s on Sunday.

7 day forecast:

Next week looks active, with several rain opportunities each day next week. Along with that, hot and humid conditions are expected, especially in the middle of the week. and heavy rain as well. The best rain opportunities at this time appeared to be Monday and Tuesday.