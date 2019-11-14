Warming into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Thursday Night:

You’ll need to bundle up if you have evening plans as temperatures fall to the low 20s Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies. It will feel much colder with wind chills in the teens overnight.

Friday:

Enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will once again warm to the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Prepare for a cold Friday night, dress in layers if you have plans to attend any Friday football games. Temperatures will fall from the 30s down into the 20s late Friday. It will feel colder when you factor in the wind.



Saturday:

It will be partly sunny and slightly warmer Saturday as temperatures warm to the low 40s.



Sunday:

The gradual warming trend will continue Sunday, enjoy temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon. There’s a slight chance for showers Sunday night.



8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will continue to increase Monday, and you can expect temperatures in the mid 40s. A weak disturbance will move over the state Monday night into Tuesday bringing isolated showers back to the forecast. Light rain will transition to snow flurries Tuesday evening.