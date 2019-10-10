We’re tracking rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain returns to central Indiana Friday.


Tonight: Skies will become mostly cloudy as temperatures hold steady in the low 60s. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers south.


Friday: Showers will develop bringing isolated light rain early with numerous showers and storms Friday afternoon. Winds will pick up becoming gusty as the cold front moves into the state.


Saturday: The coolest air of the season arrives Saturday. A few lingering showers are possible before sunrise. Clouds will decrease throughout the day becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.


Sunday: Slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine, enjoy tempertaures in the mid 60s.


8 Day forecast: Prepare for chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons for much of next week. Spotty showers will develop Monday night. A weak disturbance will bring rain and cooler temperatures to the forecast midweek. Dry and cooler next weekend. 

