We’re tracking rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain returns to central Indiana Friday.



Tonight: Skies will become mostly cloudy as temperatures hold steady in the low 60s. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers south.



Friday: Showers will develop bringing isolated light rain early with numerous showers and storms Friday afternoon. Winds will pick up becoming gusty as the cold front moves into the state.



Saturday: The coolest air of the season arrives Saturday. A few lingering showers are possible before sunrise. Clouds will decrease throughout the day becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.



Sunday: Slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine, enjoy tempertaures in the mid 60s.



8 Day forecast: Prepare for chilly mornings and comfortable afternoons for much of next week. Spotty showers will develop Monday night. A weak disturbance will bring rain and cooler temperatures to the forecast midweek. Dry and cooler next weekend.