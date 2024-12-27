Wet and breezy Friday, Spring-Like Saturday ahead | Dec. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas could receive up to 1″ of precipitation through the end of the weekend.

This morning:

A few showers are already starting to work through the area very early this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are hovering in the mid and upper 40s so far this morning.

Friday:

Clouds will continue to increase through the morning hours heading into midday. Scattered showers become a bit more widespread as we get later on into the morning hours. There will be some moderate pockets of rain from the midmorning to early afternoon hours. Once we head into the afternoon, we’ll see our chances of rain become a bit more spotty and lighter.

Meanwhile, winds will ramp up a bit with gusts as high as 30 mph.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-50s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Cloudy skies will continue as we head into the overnight hours with a few areas of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures are going to remain very mild with overnight lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Weekend:

Saturday looks dry for the daytime hours with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be very mild for this time of year. In fact, we could push close to a record high, which is 65°(1984). Saturday, we’ll see highs into the low to mid-60s across Central Indiana.

Showers will return as we head into your Saturday late evening, coming in from the south. Heaviest rainfall will occur during the overnight hours.

Scattered showers will look to continue on and off through much of our Sunday. Total rainfall amounts could push close to an inch of precipitation.

High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 50s on Sunday. In addition to the rain, look for winds to gust over 30 mph at times.

We will start off the New Year’s week dry on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 50°. Another storm complex coming in on New Year’s Eve will bring widespread rain and gusty winds and highs into the upper 40s.

A big pattern shift moves in for the new year with a trough of colder air coming in from Canada. He will return to the 30s starting on Wednesday. There are some hints of some light snow showers possible for New Year’s Day.