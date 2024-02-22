Wet and stormy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms roll through the area today. A brief shot of colder air settles in to kick off the weekend.

Thursday:

Not much activity on radar this morning, as a warm front moves north of central Indiana. Cloud cover has moved in making for a mild start to the day.

Surface low will move across the state later this afternoon, sparking more widespread showers and storms – especially for the southern half of the state. Any thunderstorms should stay below severe limits, but some small hail can’t be ruled out with the strongest storms.

Rainfall amounts could reach up to 1″ south of I-70, with lesser amounts north.

Temperatures will hover in the mid 50s for the rest of the day.

Thursday night:

Winds shift to the north following the surface low passing through. Clouds should break up a bit, and temperatures will fall a bit more – but should remain above freezing.

Friday:



Quiet weather with much cooler temperatures on tap. Highs top out in the mid 40s.

A quick moving cold front swings through the state Friday night, which could spark some scattered snow showers late night. Little to no accumulation expected.

Weekend:

Coldest day in the extended will be Saturday, but it does come with a lot of sunshine. Highs only hit the upper 30s. A big jump in temperatures expected on Sunday, as we climb back to the middle/upper 50s.

8 day forecast:

Very mild weather on tap for the first half of the week, with highs hitting the mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday. A couple of systems moving through will bring gusty winds, along with showers and storms chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. A more robust system taking shape for Wednesday could bring the chance for strong/severe storms.