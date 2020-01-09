Wet and warmer Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for heavy rain and near record breaking temperatures Friday.

Thursday night: Enjoy a Spring-like evening with increasing clouds ahead of our next chance for rain.

Isolated showers will develop this evening with widespread rain overnight. Expect a wet, windy and mild night.



Friday: Showers will continue into Friday with isolated heavy downpours. Flooding will remain a concern through Saturday.

The Spring-like temperature trend will continue into Friday with near record afternoon temperatures. The record high temperature for Friday is set at 62 degrees, expect temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday.

This weekend: Flooding will remain a concern into Saturday as heavy rain will continue to fall. Showers will diminish Saturday afternoon. Much colder air will sink into the state Saturday evening. Scattered snow flurries will develop Saturday night. We will finally dry out Sunday under partly sunny skies.

8 day forecast: It will be cold and cloudy as you head back to work on Monday. Expect above normal conditions Monday afternoon, showers will develop Monday night. The gradual warming trend continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.