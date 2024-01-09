Wet and windy Tuesday with light snow possible overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steady rain continues with gusty winds today. Another big system takes aim on the state later this week.

Tuesday:

Massive system continues to push through the Midwest. For most of the state, it’s been a chilly rain for the morning hours. Some areas up north are dealing with snow showers. Everyone should fully transition to rain for the remainder of the day. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 1.5 inches, offering relief but raising concerns about ponding in areas with heavier downpours.

Gusty winds will be another big story as the system moves through. Winds gusts could peak at 40mph at times through the day.

Tuesday Night:

Scattered showers continue, and as colder temperatures wrap around the back end of the system, we will flip the switch some light snow for the late night and overnight hours. Much of the snow should be out of the area before the morning drive, Wednesday. Snow accumulation should be less than 1″ across much of the state.

Overnight lows fall to the upper 20s.

Wednesday

A few flurries possible for the morning, but much of the day looks cloudy and blustery with highs in the mid 30s.

Looking Ahead: The Winter Drama Continues

As the midweek settles into a temporary calm, a keen eye is needed for the approaching weekend. A winter storm for Friday-Friday night brings the potential for rain transitioning to snow. All of this is track dependent, which unfortunately we don’t have a good handle on at this point. It is a bit more likely with this system that we see more widespread snowfall accumulation – the biggest question at this point is how much?

Beyond the winter storm, a breezy and windy weekend looms. These winds will usher in much colder conditions early next week. The arctic blast will be the coldest of the season. Morning lows for Monday and Tuesday morning could flirt with 0°.