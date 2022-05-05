Weather

Wet end to the week

Dry and quiet start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We’ll hang on to lots of cloud cover through the morning with rain chances increasing this afternoon! Scattered showers will arrive this afternoon and evening with highs today in the mid 60s. Showers will stick around through the overnight and through the day on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be around through most of the day on Friday with highs slightly warmer in the upper 60s to near 70°.

We have a few light showers sticking around through the morning hours Saturday. We should salvage the afternoon with highs warming to the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Even better for Mother’s Day with highs boosting to the lower 70s with sunshine!

Next week will start a summer like pattern with highs warming to the lower 80s by Monday! We’ll continue to see highs warm to the mid to upper 80s through mid week next week with highs coming close to 90°!