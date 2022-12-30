Weather

Wet end to the year

A very warm and mild start to the morning with scattered showers around with temperatures in the mid 50s. We’ll see temperatures fall through the 40s through the afternoon. Showers will be around through the afternoon and evening with pockets of heavy rain possible through the evening. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.

The last day of the year looks mild but soggy with showers around through the morning. Rain will begin to tapper off. By the end of the day we could se about 1.00″ of rain! Highs will remain mild with most spots in the upper 40s. We start the new year on a grey but mild note with highs in the mid 50s!

It gets even better early next week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° Monday and Tuesday. Rain comes with those warmer temperatures. Rain looks to be steady through the first few days next week. Once the cold front moves through the state temperatures will begin to come down with highs Wednesday in the 40s. Then 30s to round out the week.