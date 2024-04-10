Wet second half of workweek on deck with increasing winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued to push in more rain going into Wednesday afternoon with temperatures struggling to get into the 60s for some locations. Expect soggy conditions with stronger winds to come into play the rest of this workweek.

Wednesday night: Widespread rain and a few storms are expected tonight with heavier rates of rain at times. There is a risk for some excessive rainfall tonight, and we are monitoring for some flooding issue potential because of this.

Temperatures will not move much tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Be sure to have the rain gear on-hand all day. It will be a rainy Thursday with on/off showers and storms with winds increasing later in the day. This will be due to a fast moving low pressure system that will roll through our state.

There may even be a small outside chance of severe storms in southeastern Indiana where temperatures are expected to be closer to 70. If a storm were to become severe, the main threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

Highs will vary a bit statewide due to the rain and how it will evolve. High temperatures will peak closer to the lunch hour in central Indiana. Locations in western Indiana will have their high occur very early Thursday morning with temps slowly falling throughout the day. Although temps will vary, the one thing that will be the same for all is wind gusts picking up to 30-40 MPH by Thursday afternoon and night.

Friday: The backside of the aforementioned low will push additional scattered showers into our state from the northwest for a good chunk of Friday before we dry out by late afternoon.

By the end of Friday, we’re talking the potential for up to one to two inches of rain for a good chunk of Indiana with some spots reaching the 2″-4″ range from Wednesday night to Friday night.

Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 50s as it will be a windy and damp day. Wind gusts will once again be up to 30-40 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will quickly bounce back to near 70 Saturday with plenty of sunshine and dry time. Then, we’re back in the 70s Sunday, but there will be a small chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and night. By Monday, we’re looking at among the warmest days of the year with highs in the mid to upper 70s. More active weather may also be ahead for much of next week.