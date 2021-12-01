Weather

Wet start to December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers are around to start the Wednesday morning hours. Temperatures will start in the 30s. Showers will linger through early afternoon with highs warming nicely to the upper 40s to near 50°!

Wednesday night lows will fall to the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday highs will soar to the lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds! It could be a tad breezy at times through the afternoon! It’ll be a great end to the week with highs in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend looks more seasonal with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s through Sunday. The next chance of rain will arrive Sunday.

Highs look to crash early next week with most spots in the upper 30s by Monday. Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with a light wintry mix and highs in the lower 40s.