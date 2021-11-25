Weather

Wet start to the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soggy conditions to open up our Thanksgiving. Colder temperatures will follow heading into Black Friday.

Thursday:

A cold front swinging through the state is spreading scattered showers across the area. Expect rain to hang around at least through late morning. Cloudy skies, blustery winds and cooler temps are on tap for the afternoon.

Thursday night:

Gradually clearing skies and calming winds will make for a much colder overnight. Lows fall to the middle 20s.

Friday:

Dry, sunny but chilly day. Highs top out in the middle 30s.

Weekend:

Temperatures jump back to the lower and middle 40s. A weak boundary moving through on Saturday will bring a light wintry mix of rain and snow to the area Saturday night.

8 day forecast:

A quiet pattern sets up for the first half of the workweek with near-normal temperatures and should see numbers warm slightly nearing the end of the week.