Wet start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Showers to start the Monday morning drive with temperatures starting off in the 40s. The morning drive will be a wet one with pockets of some moderate rain. There will be breaks in the rain with dry time mid to late morning with additional showers developing later Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Isolated showers will stick around late Monday night with lows in the lower 40s.

A mainly dry Tuesday with highs inching into the lower 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will begin to warm to the 70s come mid-week with an isolated shower chance. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with lots of sunshine and blue sky! Highs will top out in the upper 70s, if not close to 80°.

Changes arrive by the end of the week with highs still warm Friday with most spots in the mid-70s with shower chances arrives late in the day.

More fall-like temperatures this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s with scattered shower chances Saturday and Sunday.