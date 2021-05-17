Weather

Wet start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Showers and thunderstorms for your Monday morning commute with more possible during the afternoon.

TODAY: A wet start to your Monday morning. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible to start off the day. Rain continues on and off throughout the day. There will be a few times during the day where we’ll see a few dry hours but be sure to keep the rain gear handy.

Temperatures Monday will stay into the upper 60s close to 70 for the day. Rainfall amounts may exceed an inch in some spots.

TONIGHT: Rain chances continue through the evening hours with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay mild with lows falling into the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Rain is likely for the first part of your Tuesday. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm will continue on and off throughout the day. Temperatures climb into the lower 70s for the afternoon which is right around normal for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered showers will be possible into your Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing into the day. Temperatures continue to climb into the upper 70s near 80.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a big warm up! Highs climb into the low and middle 80s for the end of the workweek. It gets even warmer for the weekend. Highs soar into the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. After a soggy start to the workweek, it looks like we dry out for the middle part of the week. Saturday and Sunday look dry too for qualifying rounds at IMS.