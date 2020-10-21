Wet and warm Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A wet start to Wednesday morning with showers around the state. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s. Showers will taper off mid to late morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers will return tonight with lows on the upper 50s.

Thursday we’ll have a warm front lift and will warm temperatures to the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Friday, highs will still run a bit warmer with most in the lower to mid 70s. A cold front will pass through the state and generate showers.

Showers will stick around through the weekend with highs cooling significantly with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Unsettled weather looks to stay with us through much of next week with highs in the lower to mid-50s.