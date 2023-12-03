Wet waves end on Wednesday

TONIGHT

Sunday Night will be where the precipitation moves out temporarily, but we need to keep our eyes out. It looks like we could see another wave of rain by Monday morning. Some models are even suggesting the northern parts of the state could see some snow mixed in with that rain. For the evening, however, we will be an even colder as the last few nights. As a result, temperatures will drop to the low 30s tomorrow night. Wind out of the west at around 10 MPH. Travel will likely be impacted but not too poorly. Most of this rain is expected to be quite light but still be careful if you plan on heading out on the roads tonight and tomorrow.

TOMORROW

Monday will start off another gloomy day with chances for some light precipitation. Most of it here in Indiana is going to be rain or mist but some snowflakes could sneak into the northern half of the state. Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s by the afternoon and some cloud will start to push out by then as well. Winds out of the north at 5-10 MPH

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night goes back to cloudy with more light wintry precipitation possible. Low temperature just below the freezing mark with winds light and variable. Cautious of driving conditions.

TUESDAY

Tuesday looks like it could be a much more impactful day weather wise for us here in central Indiana. Rain and snow in the early mornings are set to move in overnight into Tuesday morning. The further north you go in the state, the more likely snow is. Temperatures will eventually warm up into the mid 40s again in the afternoon but there still will be chances for rain in the afternoon.

8 DAY

After some rainy days we finally get a nice patch of weather late next week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and some sunshine sneaks in. Morning hours will remain near freezing till Thursday night. By Thursday we will be increasing moisture content in the air again. Thus, it looks like heavy clouds and rain could move back into the forecast by next weekend.