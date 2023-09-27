Wet Wednesday ahead, dry & warm pattern to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our best widespread rain chance in well over a month continues today. Well above average temperatures await us this weekend and beyond.

This morning:

Quiet weather for the early morning hours, with showers and storms approaching the western portions of the state.

Temperatures again mild with the blanket of cloud cover, with most areas in the lower/middle 60s.

Wednesday:

Cut off low continues to spin over Illinois this morning. As the low moves slowly into Indiana through the day, expect scattered showers and storms across much of the state starting mid morning and continuing well into the late afternoon hours.

Severe weather looks to be limited to southern portions of the state, where hail with a few strong wind gusts will be possible late today.

Beneficial rain amounts of over 0.5″, with locally higher amounts will be possible through the day.

Highs top out in the middle 70s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Low pressure will gradually travel to the east, diminishing our rain chances gradually through the evening and overnight hours.

Lows fall to the lower 60s

Thursday:

Some patchy areas of fog will be possible for the morning hours. Otherwise, look for gloomy conditions as the low still sits over the Midwest. Some areas of drizzle and light rain will be possible for the late morning/afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Friday:

Some areas of dense fog will be possible for the morning hours as skies clear overnight. Once the fog lifts, expect sunny skies and much warmer temperatures as highs crank up to near 80°.

Weekend:

Well above average temperatures with dry conditions expected both days, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

8 day forecast:

Long term pattern looks warm and dry, with sunshine for the first half of the new work week and highs running 5-10° above average for the start of October.

8-14 day outlook shows a strong signal of below average precipitation.