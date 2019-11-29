Wet weekend forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking rain and warmer temperatures to start the weekend.



Friday night: Clouds and rain chances will increase tonight. Cool this evening bundle up if you’re headed to monument circle for the Circle Of The Lights.

Mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a stray shower. Scattered showers will move into the state after midnight.



Saturday: Prepare for a wet day as showers are likely on and off throughout the day on Saturday.

We’ll warm up Saturday afternoon expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.



Sunday: Spotty rain showers will transition to a wintry mix mainly north of I-70 Sunday.

Slightly cooler Sunday afternoon as temperatures only warm to the low 40s. Snow flurries are possible Sunday night.

8 Day forecast: Cooler than normal conditions are expected for much of next week. Mainly dry, cloudy and cool to start the workweek. Expect daily high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, overnight low temperatures will fall near to below freezing nightly. Snow showers will develop to end the workweek.