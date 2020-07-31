Weather

Wet, rainy weekend in store

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few spotty showers are likely as we head through Friday. Highs Friday will top out in the upper 70s. A few light sprinkles are possible this evening with lows in the mid-60s.

An unsettled weekend as an area of low pressure passes through the state bringing in the chance of showers and storms throughout the entire day. Highs will hold in the lower to mid-70s. There is a chance of a gusty thunderstorm. Showers and storms will stick around through Sunday. Highs will still be in the upper 70s.

Scattered storm chances will continue through the Monday with highs still below the seasonal high with most spots in the lower 80s. Chances become a bit more isolated by Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

