Weather

When rain chances return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A comfortable start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be overall a nice day with highs in the mid-70s. Late showers will arrive and will be scattered in nature. Lows Tuesday night will fall to the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and storms for much of your Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will move out Thursday morning with highs rebounding to the mid-70s. We could see around 0.50″-0.75″ by the middle half of the week.

Gorgeous, summer-time weather returns just in time for the weekend. Friday highs will top out in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds! Even warmer by Saturday and Sunday with highs warming to the lower 80s with sunshine!

Mid-80s return early next week with highs warming to that mark.