Weather

When will storms return?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is another cold start to the morning with temperatures in the 20s and clouds around. We should see more cloud cover today with highs warming to the mid 40s. Showers arrive later this evening with a warm front that will lift through the state overnight. Lows tonight will hold steady in the lower 40s. Highs will soar tomorrow to the mid 70s with gusty winds. We’ll have shower and storm chances return during the afternoon and evening with some turning severe. There is a marginal risk for severe storms in Indianapolis while areas south and west have a slight risk. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

A few showers will linger through Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. By the end of the week, highs will top out in the upper 40s with a few flurries around. Highs will rebound to the lower 50s Saturday and the upper 50s by Sunday. Next week, temperatures will be warm to near-seasonal with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and our next chance of rain Tuesday.