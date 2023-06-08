Wildfire smoke makes for hazy conditions Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Air quality alerts in place for all of Indiana Thursdya.

Thursday:

Quiet day ahead. Northeast winds again will bring down smoke from ongoing wildfires in southeastern Canada. Some of that smoke could make it down to the surface. All of the state is under an air quality alert. Those with breathing issues and other sensitive groups should limit their time outdoors Thursday and Friday.

Otherwise, the rest the day looks great. Temperatures should be quite comfortable despite the hazy conditions, with highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and again hazy. A little chilly in spots, too. Lows fall to the lower 50s.

Friday:

Another round of hazy conditions, but nice temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Weekend:

Winds will shift on Saturday, which should kick out the overhead smoke. Expect partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 80s.

Upper level wave along with a cold front will move in Sunday, bringing Indiana’s best chance for rain that we have had in weeks. Rain could arrive as early as Saturday night, but looking mostly to be a Sunday/Sunday evening event. Many areas could pick up around 0.5″ of rain.

8 day forecast:

Pattern finally looks to be a bit more active heading into next week, with several little waves moving through the Midwest over the coming days, bringing with it several rain chances. Temperatures will remain just below average into early next week, with a warming trend on tap for the middle of the week.