Wind whipped rain and snow Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A massive winter system will bring heavy rain, strong winds and light snow to the area through the weekend, as bitter cold temperatures slide in early in the week.

Friday:

Friday unfolds with an active weather day, featuring a potent low-pressure system sweeping across the region. As this system advances, Central Indiana braces for a double whammy of rain and gusty winds.

Rainfall Onslaught: Widespread rainfall, potentially reaching 1-2 inches, is anticipated throughout the day. Commuters, prepare for wet roads and the possibility of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Gusty Winds: The winds are set to steal the show, with gusts ranging from 40 to 45 mph later this afternoon, and could easily move around outdoor items that are not secure. Some isolated power outages could be possible.

Friday night:

Expect a transition to much colder conditions, accompanied by the switch to snow. While significant snow accumulation is not likely around central Indiana, a light coating is possible, posing potential impacts on the evening commute.

Windy and Cold Night: Gusty winds persist into the night, reaching speeds of 45-50 mph. Blowing snow may reduce visibility, making travel challenging.

Snow Showers: Most of the snow should be light across the metro area, as the higher snow accumulations will be up in the far northern portions of the state. We could pick up around an inch of snowfall around the city. Snow should clear the area before daybreak, Saturday.

Weekend:

Saturday: Lingering Flurries

The weekend kicks off with lingering flurries and noticeably colder temperatures. The departing low-pressure system leaves behind our coldest blast of Arctic air.

Snow Showers Fade: The upper-level low lingers, bringing isolated snow showers and flurries on Saturday. Minimal accumulations are expected.

Temperature Dive: Daytime temperatures plummet as the day progresses, with single-digit readings by Saturday evening. Factor in the wind, and it’ll feel even colder.

Arctic air settles in:

Coldest air of the season will settle in for the first half of the week.

Sub-Zero Wind Chills: Sunday night through Tuesday night brings frigid temperatures, with wind chills dropping below zero. Residents are urged to bundle up and take precautions against the extreme cold.

Snow Potential: Sunday night introduces the possibility of snow, mainly in southern areas. Accumulations should be light but enough to create slick spots.

8 day forecast

A slight break from the frigid air for the mid/late week. Highs could reach into the 20s and 30s by Thursday. There appears to be another potential for another brutal blast of really cold air heading into next weekend.