Winds bring warmer weather Sunday

It was a cold one, almost breaking a record for the coldest high. Relief soon returns though!

TONIGHT: Winds will quiet down somewhat, but the northwesterly winds are still keeping us cold. Lows will slip into the teens for most of the state as the cold air stays in place for one more night. We’ll see a few clouds.

TOMORROW: Most of the state sees highs in the 50s as strong winds return in a southerly fashion. Winds will gust over 30 mph. We’ll see just a few clouds. Again, by the afternoon, temperatures will be nice, just hold on to your hat!

8DAY FORECAST: The next week isn’t bad in terms of temperatures! We’ll see 60s by Tuesday, although expect a few showers. Areas along and south of I-70 will reach 70 Thursday, with the best chance of rain Friday.