Windy and cool, with scattered showers Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few more areas will pick up on some much needed rain today, while cool temperatures and windy conditions continue.

Tuesday:

Several waves of rain continue to spin around a large area of low pressure centered over northern Michigan. A few of these showers will sneak into central portions of our state, but best rain chances will be for the northern half of the state for much of the day time hours.

Temperatures will also be running cooler today, with some gusty winds at times. Highs only top out in the mid 60s over much of central Indiana.

Tuesday night:

Slight increase in rain chances for the metro area tonight, with a few ribbons of showers, and even an embedded thunderstorm possible through the early overnight hours.

Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Wednesday:

Decreasing clouds through the afternoon hours with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the low/mid 70s.

8 day forecast:

With the exception of a spotty afternoon storm Thursday, we should be quiet and warmer for the second half of the week. The chance for some spotty showers/storms this weekend has gone down, but still possible. Slightly better chances for rain early next week.